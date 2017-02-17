Herbert signs resolution urging shrinkage of monument
Gov. Gary Herbert has signed a resolution asking Utah's congressional delegation to support shrinking southern Utah's Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Herbert signed the legislative resolution Friday, saying then-President Bill Clinton included more land than necessary in his 1996 designation giving protected status to nearly 1.9 million acres.
