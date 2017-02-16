Grand jury indicts Utah man accused of gunshot power outage
A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City has indicted a 57-year-old man accused of causing a power outage in southern Utah in September by firing gunshots at a substation transformer in Kane County. Stephen Plato McRae of Escalante was indicted in November on charges of being a restricted person possessing a firearm and marijuana.
