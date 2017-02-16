Governor: Utah has been 'blessing' to outdoor trade show

Gov. Gary Herbert said Thursday that he will remind organizers of an outdoor trade show considering leaving Utah partly over GOP policies on public lands that it's been a "blessing" for them to have Salt Lake City as a host for the last two decades and it's helped the expo grow significantly. The Republican governor spoke at his monthly news conference on KUED ahead of a private conference call with outdoor industry leaders later in the day that was set up after Outdoor Retailer show organizers announced they may move when the contract ends next year.

