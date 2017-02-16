Governor: Utah has been 'blessing' to outdoor trade show
Gov. Gary Herbert said Thursday that he will remind organizers of an outdoor trade show considering leaving Utah partly over GOP policies on public lands that it's been a "blessing" for them to have Salt Lake City as a host for the last two decades and it's helped the expo grow significantly. The Republican governor spoke at his monthly news conference on KUED ahead of a private conference call with outdoor industry leaders later in the day that was set up after Outdoor Retailer show organizers announced they may move when the contract ends next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|7 hr
|Qualmar
|84
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|Calisha
|22
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|17 hr
|Jimbout
|49
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Wed
|MaRanda
|16
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Myron Philpot
|12
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Wed
|Jamahl
|49
|Looking for male photographer who does boudoir/...
|Feb 13
|Charles
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC