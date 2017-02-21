Girl shot and left in ditch out of coma but still critical
This undated photo provided by Lauren Anderson shows Deserae Turner, a Utah teenager who was shot in the head and left in a ditch. Residents of a small town in northern Utah are struggling to comprehend why two teenage boys plotted to rob and kill, Turner, 14, before shooting her in the head and leaving her critically wounded in a ditch, according to prosecutors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|17 hr
|Lynette
|17
|Opponents urge Utah lawmakers to drop 'weird, u...
|Fri
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters...
|Fri
|Quality Web Content
|1
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Feb 22
|Carmen
|22
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|Feb 22
|Mayra
|6
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Feb 21
|Becky
|13
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|Feb 21
|Donna
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC