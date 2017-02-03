Game Night Live: Signing Day 2017 spe...

Game Night Live: Signing Day 2017 special

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

National Signing Day came and went, and it wasn't just about the local schools selecting in-state products to continue their football careers. Three schools from the Pac-12 signed six of the top-10 recruits from the state of Utah, including Southern California in early enrollee Tayler Katoa from Layton and No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Fri Alihra 48
Helping spread the word. Fri Karl 2
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... Fri Calisha 9
Utah sucks Feb 2 Elaine 18
LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16) Feb 2 Roger 11
Stop the crimes Feb 2 Lynette 2
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Feb 2 Kathy 32,101
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,329 • Total comments across all topics: 278,594,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC