Game Night Live: Signing Day 2017 special
National Signing Day came and went, and it wasn't just about the local schools selecting in-state products to continue their football careers. Three schools from the Pac-12 signed six of the top-10 recruits from the state of Utah, including Southern California in early enrollee Tayler Katoa from Layton and No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Fri
|Alihra
|48
|Helping spread the word.
|Fri
|Karl
|2
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Fri
|Calisha
|9
|Utah sucks
|Feb 2
|Elaine
|18
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Feb 2
|Roger
|11
|Stop the crimes
|Feb 2
|Lynette
|2
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,101
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC