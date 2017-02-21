Fundraiser grows for girl shot and le...

Fundraiser grows for girl shot and left in ditch

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

This undated photo provided by Lauren Anderson shows Deserae Turner, a Utah teenager who was shot in the head and left in a ditch. Residents of a small town in northern Utah are struggling to comprehend why two teenage boys plotted to rob and kill, Turner, 14, before shooting her in the head and leaving her critically wounded in a ditch, according to prosecutors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) 3 hr Chalrae 14
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) 3 hr Colleen 53
News Opponents urge Utah lawmakers to drop 'weird, u... 3 hr Raymond 2
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) 3 hr Ohymon 20
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Sat Lynette 17
Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters... Feb 24 Quality Web Content 1
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Feb 22 Carmen 22
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,176,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC