Fundraiser grows for girl shot and left in ditch
This undated photo provided by Lauren Anderson shows Deserae Turner, a Utah teenager who was shot in the head and left in a ditch. Residents of a small town in northern Utah are struggling to comprehend why two teenage boys plotted to rob and kill, Turner, 14, before shooting her in the head and leaving her critically wounded in a ditch, according to prosecutors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|3 hr
|Chalrae
|14
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|Colleen
|53
|Opponents urge Utah lawmakers to drop 'weird, u...
|3 hr
|Raymond
|2
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|3 hr
|Ohymon
|20
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Sat
|Lynette
|17
|Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters...
|Feb 24
|Quality Web Content
|1
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Feb 22
|Carmen
|22
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC