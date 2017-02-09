Flooding from breached Nevada dam affecting road, rail routes to Utah
Flooding from a breached earthen dam continues to plague an Elko County town and has washed out a stretch of highway just past the Utah border. Nevada law enforcement reported Thursday that days of wet weather in the state had strained the Twentyone Mile Dam in Elko County, causing it to fail on Wednesday .
