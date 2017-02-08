First Presidency announces higher-education organization, BYU-Pathway Worldwide
The First Presidency has announced the creation of a global higher-education organization, BYU-Pathway Worldwide. The institution will have responsibility for all online certificate and degree programs offered by the Church Educational System.
