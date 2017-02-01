Federal Agent Charged With Abusing Bu...

Federal Agent Charged With Abusing Burning Man Party Privileges

A Bureau of Land Management Investigative Report on Ethical Violations and Misconduct released early this week charges a BLM law enforcement official with a series of improprieties and federal ethics violations at the 2015 Burning Man festival. Among these charges are the use of the official's position to improperly acquire sold-out Burning Man tickets for his girlfriend and family, using on-duty BLM agents as private security and chauffeurs for his guests, and inappropriate use of BLM housing for his guests at the event.

