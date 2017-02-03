Farewell tour of 'Mamma Mia!' is fest...

Farewell tour of 'Mamma Mia!' is festive and fun

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

"MAMMA MIA!," through Feb. 5, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main ; running time 2 hours, 30 minutes When Donna Sheridan invites her two best friends to her daughter's wedding in "Mamma Mia!," their reunion reawakens Donna's "dancing queen" days. The jukebox musical's farewell tour set to the hit songs of ABBA is in Salt Lake City through Feb. 5 at the Eccles Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Fri Alihra 48
Helping spread the word. Fri Karl 2
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... Fri Calisha 9
Utah sucks Feb 2 Elaine 18
LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16) Feb 2 Roger 11
Stop the crimes Feb 2 Lynette 2
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Feb 2 Kathy 32,101
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at February 06 at 2:12AM MST

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,597,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC