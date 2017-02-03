Farewell tour of 'Mamma Mia!' is festive and fun
"MAMMA MIA!," through Feb. 5, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main ; running time 2 hours, 30 minutes When Donna Sheridan invites her two best friends to her daughter's wedding in "Mamma Mia!," their reunion reawakens Donna's "dancing queen" days. The jukebox musical's farewell tour set to the hit songs of ABBA is in Salt Lake City through Feb. 5 at the Eccles Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Fri
|Alihra
|48
|Helping spread the word.
|Fri
|Karl
|2
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Fri
|Calisha
|9
|Utah sucks
|Feb 2
|Elaine
|18
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Feb 2
|Roger
|11
|Stop the crimes
|Feb 2
|Lynette
|2
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,101
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC