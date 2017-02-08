Family History Library unveils Salt Lake City's newest attraction
Already one of the state's top visitor attractions, the Family History Library in Salt Lake City has unveiled a main-floor feature intended to make discovering one's family heritage appealing and fun through interactive technology. "Discovery Experiences," a 10,319-square-foot facility, was introduced Tuesday by leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its Family History Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Shaylinn
|82
|Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Shaylinn
|16
|Utah sucks
|1 hr
|Samuel
|19
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|Teressa
|19
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Tue
|mandy rutinno
|9
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Feb 3
|Alihra
|48
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb 3
|Karl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC