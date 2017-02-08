Family History Library unveils Salt L...

Family History Library unveils Salt Lake City's newest attraction

4 hrs ago

Already one of the state's top visitor attractions, the Family History Library in Salt Lake City has unveiled a main-floor feature intended to make discovering one's family heritage appealing and fun through interactive technology. "Discovery Experiences," a 10,319-square-foot facility, was introduced Tuesday by leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its Family History Department.

