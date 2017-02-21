Exodus of outdoor show from Utah criticized by beneficiaries
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert speaks during a news conference with the Council for a Strong America at the Utah State Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Salt Lake City. The Outdoor Retailer show announced last Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, it would be leaving Utah after two decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|13 hr
|Now Is The Time
|15
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Tue
|Becky
|13
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|Tue
|Donna
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mon
|Xshare
|20
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Mon
|Marie L
|10
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|Mon
|care about others
|5
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Jolene
|13
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC