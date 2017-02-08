Ex-Utah A.G. Swallow opens criminal trial with attack on 'inventigation'

The Salt Lake Tribune) Deputy District Attorney Chou Chou Collins makes opening statement on the first day of John Swallow's public corruption trial in Judge Elizabeth Hruby-MIlls courtroom in Salt Lake City Wednesday Feb. 8. The Salt Lake Tribune) Deputy District Attorney Chou Chou Collins makes opening statement on the first day of John Swallow's public corruption trial in Judge Elizabeth Hruby-MIlls courtroom in Salt Lake City Wednesday Feb. 8. Almost 2A1 2 years after he was charged, former Utah Attorney General John Swallow opened his defense Wednesday before a jury with a blistering attack on prosecutors and investigators, his attorney portraying the former political figure as the victim of a "political frenzy."

