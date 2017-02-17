Equal pay for women is a bad for familiesa and society, a Utah lawmaker says
In a letter criticizing a bill that addresses pay gap in the workforce, a Utah Republican said that men have traditionally earned more than women and, citing "simple economics," argued that things should stay that way. James Green's letter to the editor, published in two local publications earlier this week, immediately prompted such outrage that within two days, Green had written an apology and resigned from his post as vice chair of the Wasatch County Republican Party.
