Episcopal Church, Hindu Temple open doors as part of Interfaith Month bus tour

Heavy winds and bouts of rain and snow didn't deter community members from exploring houses of worship in the Salt Lake area this week. About three dozen people embarked on what has become an annual interfaith bus tour that navigated from the All Saints Episcopal Church in Salt Lake to the Sri Ganesha Hindu Temple of Utah in South Jordan on Feb. 21. The Salt Lake Interfaith Roundtable organized the tour as part of its Interfaith Month events.

