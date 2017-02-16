Driver impairment eyed in triple fatal crash near Heber City
The Utah Highway Patrol says driver impairment may have been a factor in a head-on crash that killed three people and injured two others on Highway 40 near Heber earlier this week. The victims included 27-year-old Miguel Huitron of Salt Lake City.
