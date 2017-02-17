Democratic lawmakers, educators urge ...

Democratic lawmakers, educators urge better pay, conditions to address teacher shortage

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

"I'm wearing the suit I got married in, and I've got a hole in my shoe. I'm working three jobs, and I wish I had more time to dedicate to the kids in my class," he said at a news conference Friday at the Utah Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) 22 hr Gorgi 51
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City 22 hr Gorgi 18
Does anyone here keep fish? Fri utahfishkeepers 1
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... Fri Rose 10
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Fri James 13
West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08) Thu Qualmar 84
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Thu Calisha 22
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,749 • Total comments across all topics: 278,979,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC