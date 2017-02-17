Democratic lawmakers, educators urge better pay, conditions to address teacher shortage
"I'm wearing the suit I got married in, and I've got a hole in my shoe. I'm working three jobs, and I wish I had more time to dedicate to the kids in my class," he said at a news conference Friday at the Utah Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|22 hr
|Gorgi
|51
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|22 hr
|Gorgi
|18
|Does anyone here keep fish?
|Fri
|utahfishkeepers
|1
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Fri
|Rose
|10
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Fri
|James
|13
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Qualmar
|84
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Thu
|Calisha
|22
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC