Defendant admitted to killing Utah deputy in 2010, friend says
Ruben Chavez-Reyes said at least five times - in interviews with police and prosecutors, and at a parole hearing - that he thought he was just helping a friend with car trouble when he picked up Roberto Miramontes Roman near Nephi on Jan. 5, 2010, and drove him out of Millard County. The 43-year-old had insisted as recently as last month that he was unaware Roman was wanted in the fatal shooting of Millard County sheriff's Deputy Josie Greathouse Fox until they arrived in Salt Lake City later that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helping spread the word.
|16 hr
|Helping hand
|1
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|23 hr
|Felisha
|16
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Steve
|28,901
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Wed
|Pete
|37
|Orrin hatch
|Wed
|Carmen
|6
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Santa Maria
|32,100
|Stop the crimes
|Tue
|Stop the crime
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC