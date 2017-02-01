Defendant admitted to killing Utah de...

Defendant admitted to killing Utah deputy in 2010, friend says

Ruben Chavez-Reyes said at least five times - in interviews with police and prosecutors, and at a parole hearing - that he thought he was just helping a friend with car trouble when he picked up Roberto Miramontes Roman near Nephi on Jan. 5, 2010, and drove him out of Millard County. The 43-year-old had insisted as recently as last month that he was unaware Roman was wanted in the fatal shooting of Millard County sheriff's Deputy Josie Greathouse Fox until they arrived in Salt Lake City later that day.

