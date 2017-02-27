Debate: Liquor laws get real.
Steve Griffin/The Salt Lake Tribune) 7/2/08 makes a drink as manager Erin O'Conner sits at the counter and is reflected in what the restaurant calls the "Zion Curtain" which is a glass divider that separates the counter area from the bar area of the restaurant Wednesday July 2, 2008. Steve Griffin/The Salt Lake Tribune) 7/2/08 "That's the case, at least, as lawmakers have gone from trying to finally get rid of the nonsensical Zion Curtain to now teetering on the brink of creating something much worse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|11 min
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Opponents urge Utah lawmakers to drop 'weird, u...
|4 hr
|Youling
|3
|Utah town struggles after teens charged in girl...
|17 hr
|commenters
|1
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|18 hr
|Jennifer
|14
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Chalrae
|14
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Colleen
|53
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Ohymon
|20
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC