Day 18: House committee to hear assisted suicide, opioid prescription bills
HB76 , also knowns as the End of Life Options Act, is scheduled to be presented in the House Heath and Human Services Committee at 3 p.m. a The same committee also will hear HB50 , sponsored by Rep. Ray Ward, R-Bountiful, which calls for limits on the number of days opioids can be prescribed in certain cases. a Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|Shaylinn
|82
|Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|Shaylinn
|16
|Utah sucks
|6 hr
|Samuel
|19
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|Teressa
|19
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Tue
|mandy rutinno
|9
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Feb 3
|Alihra
|48
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb 3
|Karl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC