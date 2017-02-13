Crews try to get things on the right track after devastating flood
Crews begin repairing a pair of railroad tracks near the Utah-Nevada border on Monday that were nearly washed away when the Twentyone Mile Dam in Elko County, Nevada, failed on Wednesday. Water from the reservoir went rushing out, flooding the town of Montello and compromising travel by road and rail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for male photographer who does boudoir/...
|3 hr
|Charles
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|3 hr
|Charles
|13
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|3 hr
|Charles
|11
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Sun
|Donna
|4
|Utah sucks
|Sun
|Donna
|21
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Lacorsa
|83
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Sat
|Rita
|6
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC