Crews try to get things on the right track after devastating flood

Crews begin repairing a pair of railroad tracks near the Utah-Nevada border on Monday that were nearly washed away when the Twentyone Mile Dam in Elko County, Nevada, failed on Wednesday. Water from the reservoir went rushing out, flooding the town of Montello and compromising travel by road and rail.

