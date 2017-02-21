Couple keeps pregnancy secret for 9 months
Most of the couple's friends and family found out about the pregnancy via Facebook Live, hours before the baby was born. SALT LAKE CITY A Utah couple gave their families a sweet surprise when they announced their pregnancy just hours before the baby was born.
