Country singer Casey Donahew bringing a little bit of Texas to Salt Lake concert on Feb. 16

3 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Country singer Casey Donahew and his band will be bringing a little bit of Texas to Utah when they perform at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16. He will be the opening act for the Western Hunting and Conservation Expo that takes place from Feb. 16-19. Donahew's latest album, "All Night Party," was released in August 2016 and it marks the first time the musician has collaborated with a producer.

