Concert review: Down a wolf, Los Lobos lope through set in Salt Lake City
Concert review>> Guitarist/vocalist Cesar Rosas was missing from the show at The State Room, and it showed that the band missed him. Los Lobos was down a wolf Sunday night, but even with one stray, the band can light the place up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|2 hr
|Paul
|12
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|2 hr
|Becky
|13
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|2 hr
|Donna
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|11 hr
|Xshare
|20
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|15 hr
|Marie L
|10
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|16 hr
|care about others
|5
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Jolene
|13
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC