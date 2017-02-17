Concert review: Down a wolf, Los Lobo...

Concert review: Down a wolf, Los Lobos lope through set in Salt Lake City

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Concert review>> Guitarist/vocalist Cesar Rosas was missing from the show at The State Room, and it showed that the band missed him. Los Lobos was down a wolf Sunday night, but even with one stray, the band can light the place up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... 2 hr Paul 12
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... 2 hr Becky 13
News Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo... 2 hr Donna 2
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City 11 hr Xshare 20
Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38 15 hr Marie L 10
Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT ) 16 hr care about others 5
LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16) Mon Jolene 13
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,284 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC