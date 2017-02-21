Concert preview: From Indian Lakes lo...

Concert preview: From Indian Lakes looks to move past standard indie tropes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

It's raining in New York City when From Indian Lakes singer/songwriter Joey Vannucchi answers his phone. The disjointed connection makes it sound as if he said "dreaming" rather than "raining" - a concept that makes Vannucchi chuckle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) 15 hr They Did Phart 19
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Sat Lynette 17
News Opponents urge Utah lawmakers to drop 'weird, u... Fri Magic Utah Uwear 1
Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters... Fri Quality Web Content 1
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) Feb 23 sm layton 15
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Feb 22 Carmen 22
Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT ) Feb 22 Mayra 6
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,992 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC