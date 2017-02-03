Community members pray with Muslim ne...

Community members pray with Muslim neighbors in show of solidarity

President Donald Trump's executive order banning travelers into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries unsettled members of Khadeeja Islamic Center in Utah, who say they already face discrimination due to their faith. But it also prompted an outpouring of support in the form of letters, flowers and new faces at Friday's weekly prayer service.

