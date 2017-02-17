Committee recommends bill allowing self-defense 'even if safety could be achieved by retreating'

A bill proposing an amendment to Utah's self-defense statute, specifying that a person is not required to retreat from an aggressor even when escape is possible, narrowly passed the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee with a favorable recommendation Friday. The body voted 6-4 to recommend HB259 , the so-called "stand your ground" bill, which proposes to amend Utah's self-defense law to state explicitly that a person who exercises self-defense while being attacked is under no legal requirement to retreat, "even if safety could be achieved by retreating."

