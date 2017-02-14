Committee OKs bill intended to help college victims of sexual, interpersonal violence

After more than an hour of debate and testimony, the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday gave unanimous approval to HB251 , a bill intended to encourage college students who experience sexual or interpersonal violence to seek help from college advocates. The bill's sponsor, House Minority Assistant Whip Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, said the goal of the legislation is to encourage more victims to come forward so they can receive help and referrals, and increase victim reporting to law enforcement.

