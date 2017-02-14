Committee OKs bill intended to help college victims of sexual, interpersonal violence
After more than an hour of debate and testimony, the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday gave unanimous approval to HB251 , a bill intended to encourage college students who experience sexual or interpersonal violence to seek help from college advocates. The bill's sponsor, House Minority Assistant Whip Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, said the goal of the legislation is to encourage more victims to come forward so they can receive help and referrals, and increase victim reporting to law enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|5 hr
|Kent
|20
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|18 hr
|ammartinez
|14
|Looking for male photographer who does boudoir/...
|Mon
|Charles
|2
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Charles
|11
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|Utah sucks
|Feb 12
|Donna
|21
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Feb 11
|Lacorsa
|83
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC