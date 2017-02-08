Charges: Salt Lake man picked up girl at junior high for sex

A man who prosecutors say met a 12-year-old girl on a dating app and then picked her up at her junior high school for the purpose of having sex has been charged with kidnapping. Ali Salim Mohsin, 25, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with child kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and enticing a minor, a second-degree felony.

