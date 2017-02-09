Chaffetz's Support Of Trump Brings Bo...

Chaffetz's Support Of Trump Brings Boos and Jeers At Utah Town Hall

U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz , R-Utah, faced boos and jeers from Utahns in his home district during a rowdy town hall Thursday night in the suburbs outside Salt Lake City. More than 1,000 people packed into the auditorium of Brighton High School for the noisy forum, with hundreds more stuck outside.

