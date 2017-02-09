Chaffetz faces harsh criticism during packed town hall
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Utah sucks
|23 min
|Bull Durham
|20
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|10 hr
|N gervol
|5
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|14 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Shaylinn
|82
|Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14)
|Wed
|Shaylinn
|16
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Teressa
|19
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Feb 7
|mandy rutinno
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC