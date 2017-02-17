Chaffetz calls for wider probe of BLM...

Chaffetz calls for wider probe of BLM agent

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, has called for a wider probe of a federal Bureau of Land Management agent who played a key role in the standoff with Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy before coming under investigation for his activities at Burning Man. Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in a letter that the allegations against Salt Lake City BLM supervisor Daniel Love could undermine trust in the agency and should be probed by Department of Interior inspectors.

