Cases involving alleged drug theft at VA health facilities

Government data obtained by The Associated Press show that incidents of drug loss or theft at federal hospitals have jumped nearly tenfold since 2009 to 2,457 last year, spurred by widespread opioid abuse in the U.S. Federal authorities report that doctors, nurses or pharmacy staff - mostly in the Department of Veterans Affairs health system - had siphoned away controlled substances, while in other cases, drugs intended for patients simply disappeared. Three VA employees in Little Rock were charged this month with conspiring to steal prescription medications, including opioids, from the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.