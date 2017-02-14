Briefs, Feb. 15, 2017

Briefs, Feb. 15, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Garfield sheriff spokesman Walt Stowe said a second person survived the incident in good shape and left the scene Tuesday with rescuers. Stowe said search and rescue crews had hoped to recover the victim's body Tuesday but decided to wait until today for safety reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City 1 hr MaRanda 16
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) 4 hr Myron Philpot 12
More Problems with the Book of Mormon 6 hr Jamahl 49
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) 23 hr Kent 20
Looking for male photographer who does boudoir/... Mon Charles 2
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Feb 12 Donna 4
Utah sucks Feb 12 Donna 21
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,987 • Total comments across all topics: 278,902,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC