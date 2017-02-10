(Brian Maffly | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cody Draper, right, Shane...

(Brian Maffly | The Salt Lake Tribune...

The Salt Lake Tribune) Cody Draper, right, Shane Hughes, middle, and Matt Gunn, left, push to the summit of Grandeur Peak on Saturday for the annual Running Up For Air 24-hour endurance challenge. The event raises money for Breathe Utah and awareness about the Wasatch Front's poor air quality.

