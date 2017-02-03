Biskupski unveils 'bold but equitable' affordable housing plan
After weeks of pointing to affordable housing as an integral piece to tackling Salt Lake City's homelessness challenges, Mayor Jackie Biskupski on Thursday rolled out her administration's comprehensive five-year plan . Biskupski touted the proposal as Salt Lake City's first affordable housing plan in 16 years, designed to address housing issues in Utah's capital city through "bold but equitable" changes in city policy and procedures, and partnerships on county and state levels.
