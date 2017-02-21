Bill to remove incapacitated elected officials on hold
The controversy surrounding Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott and concerns about what to do when health issues prevent elected officials from doing their job likely won't see a solution for at least another year. A House committee voted unanimously Tuesday to hold HB364 , a bill that would allow the removal of elected officials due to mental incapacity, with lawmakers saying the bill needs intensive study over the summer.
