Bill to remove incapacitated elected officials in works

It's been nearly a year since concerns about the health of Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott came to public light - but it may take at least another year before anything can be done. Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck, D-Salt Lake City, said she's working on a bill that would create a process to remove elected officials from office if they are no longer able to perform their duties because of physical or mental problems.

