Bill to raise state income taxes on big earners fails to advance

A bill that would boost the income tax rate from 5 percent to 7 percent on Utahns earning more than $250,000 failed to advance Wednesday in the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee. SB141 , which had been dubbed the "Soak the Rich" bill by sponsor Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, would have collected an additional $321 million from around 21,100 taxpayers, an average of about $15,200 each.

