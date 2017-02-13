Bill to boost marriage license fee by $20 stalls in Senate
A bill that would have increased Utah's marriage license fee by $20 with the goal of promoting stronger, longer-lasting marriages died on the Senate floor Monday. SB29 , sponsored by Sen. Allen Christensen, R-North Ogden, called for the extra fee to be put in a restricted account to support marriage and relationship strengthening efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|3 hr
|Mandi Spanier
|10
|Looking for male photographer who does boudoir/...
|Sun
|Yes_Please
|1
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Sun
|Donna
|4
|Utah sucks
|Sun
|Donna
|21
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Sat
|APPROVED
|10
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Lacorsa
|83
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Sat
|Rita
|6
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC