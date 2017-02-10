Bill seeking to drop legal alcohol limit to .05 clears first hurdle

Under calls that it will save lives, legislators sent a bill to the House floor Friday to make Utah's legal blood alcohol limit for driving the lowest in the nation. Bill sponsor Rep. Norman Thurston, R-Provo, said reducing drivers' legal blood alcohol limit from .08 to .05 isn't intended to discourage Utahns from drinking, but convince them not to get behind the wheel if they do.

