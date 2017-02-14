Bill raising minimum wage in Utah to ...

Bill raising minimum wage in Utah to $10.25 an hour held by committee

A bill that would set a minimum wage in Utah of $10.25 and increase it annually to $15 in 2023 was held Tuesday by the House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee. The sponsor of HB147 , Rep. Lynn Hemingway, D-Salt Lake, said the people who would benefit from an increase in the current $7.25 an hour federal minimum wage would use the additional money for basic needs.

