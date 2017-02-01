Bill barring ban of incentives to lan...

Bill barring ban of incentives to landlords renting to criminals passes committee

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

A bill prohibiting a municipality from requiring residential landlords to deny a tenant based on that individual's criminal history was among four bills that passed through a House Business and Labor Standing Committee meeting Wednesday afternoon. HB178 , sponsored by House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, passed through to the Utah House of Representatives floor with an 8-5 committee vote after a motion to hold the bill for a later discussion was defeated with a 7-6 vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mormons 2 hr Stop the crime 1
Helping spread the word. 19 hr Helping hand 1
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Wed Felisha 16
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Wed Steve 28,901
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) Wed Pete 37
Orrin hatch Wed Carmen 6
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Tue Santa Maria 32,100
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,499,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC