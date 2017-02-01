Bill barring ban of incentives to landlords renting to criminals passes committee

A bill prohibiting a municipality from requiring residential landlords to deny a tenant based on that individual's criminal history was among four bills that passed through a House Business and Labor Standing Committee meeting Wednesday afternoon. HB178 , sponsored by House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, passed through to the Utah House of Representatives floor with an 8-5 committee vote after a motion to hold the bill for a later discussion was defeated with a 7-6 vote.

