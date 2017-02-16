Bill authorizing state auditor to fre...

Bill authorizing state auditor to freeze funds rushes through Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

In a flurry of undebated legislative action Thursday, a bill that would authorize the state auditor to take temporary custody of public funds in certain circumstances sailed through both the House and Senate chambers. The unusual action was surrounded in secrecy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... 2 hr Rose 10
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) 3 hr Leroll 50
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) 3 hr James 13
West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08) 15 hr Qualmar 84
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) 15 hr Calisha 22
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Wed MaRanda 16
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Wed Jamahl 49
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,734 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC