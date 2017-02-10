Bill advances seeking to keep guns from domestic violence perpetrators
Carl Calaway knows that keeping guns out of the hands of individuals facing domestic violence convictions or protective orders likely wouldn't have saved his daughter's life, but it's part of a bigger conversation he believes needs to happen. "She was a good, kind person," Calaway said of his daughter, 23-year-old Katherine Peralta.
