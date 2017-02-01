Ballet West reawakens a classic with 'The Sleeping Beauty'
Ballet West's popular production of "The Sleeping Beauty" is back for a 13-show run Feb. 10-26 at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City. Pictured, Emily Adams in a 2014 production.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|14 hr
|Single
|8
|Utah sucks
|16 hr
|Elaine
|18
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Roger
|11
|Stop the crimes
|16 hr
|Lynette
|2
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|17 hr
|Kathy
|32,101
|Mormons
|22 hr
|Stop the crime
|1
|Helping spread the word.
|Wed
|Helping hand
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC