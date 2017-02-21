Baha'i community joins seniors to ser...

Baha'i community joins seniors to serve refugees

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Golbu, 7, and Jean Marie Aird work together to make hygiene kits at The Wellington MBK Senior Living in Salt Lake City on Saturday. The senior residents and the Baha'i community worked together to make the kits for Utah refugees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) 3 hr They Did Phart 19
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Sat Lynette 17
News Opponents urge Utah lawmakers to drop 'weird, u... Fri Magic Utah Uwear 1
Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters... Fri Quality Web Content 1
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Feb 22 Carmen 22
Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT ) Feb 22 Mayra 6
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... Feb 21 Becky 13
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,364 • Total comments across all topics: 279,153,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC