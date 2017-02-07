As the Great Salt Lake Dries Up, "Spiral Jetty" May Be Marooned

The color red - the color of blood, of an imagined antediluvian ocean - figured prominently in the conception of Robert Smithson 's " Spiral Jetty " , a monumental artwork located at the edge of the Great Salt Lake, and the poster child of the Land art movement. "On the slopes of Rozel Point I closed my eyes, and the sun burned crimson through the lids," Smithson wrote in 1972.

