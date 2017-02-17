Arrests made in connection to Utah gi...

Arrests made in connection to Utah girl, 14, found injured in canal, police say

Two men have been taken into custody in connection to a 14-year-old Utah girl who was found injured about six hours after she went missing, Smithfield County police said Saturday. A family friend found the girl in a canal ten miles from her home around 12:45 a.m. Friday morning, according to Lt.

