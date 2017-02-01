App rewards students for ignoring the...

App rewards students for ignoring their phones

In this Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 photo, West High School senior Kai DiBirk signs up to participate in the Pocket Points app, announced by the school in Salt Lake City. West High is the 16th campus in the state to use Pocket Points, which encourages students to lock their phones while at school by offering discounts and promotions at participating restaurants and businesses.

